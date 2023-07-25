Open Menu

Zaheer Janjua Underlines Importance Of Conflict-free South Asia For Prosperous Future

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 25, 2023 | 12:34 PM

TUESDAY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 25th, 2023) Pakistan High Commissioner to Canada Zaheer A. Janjua on Tuesday underlined the importance of conflict-free South Asia for a prosperous future.

He was talking to members of the Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run team that visited the Pakistan High Commission in Ottawa while relaying a peace torch from its birthplace in New York to the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago.

Welcoming the team and receiving the peace torch, the High Commissioner lauded the Peace Run initiative and the idea of using peace torch and running from places to places to promote peace and foster unity and friendship among the people of all faiths, cultures and walks of life.

He said Pakistan needs peace more than anyone else as it is situated in a region that has been ravaged by conflicts for a long time.

He particularly referred to the oppressed people of Kashmir who are in dire need of peace after having endured 76 years of occupation.

Earlier, leader of Peace Run team leader presented peace torch to High Commissioner who thanked organizers of the Peace Run for letting Pakistan High Commission be part of their peace efforts.

Later, the High Commissioner holding the peace torch aloft in his hands, joined the runners and ran some distance with the Peace Run team to show support and solidarity for the cause of peace.

