Zaheer Wants To See Sarfraz As Captain Till 2020 T20 WC

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 12:20 PM

Zaheer wants to see Sarfraz as captain till 2020 T20 WC

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ):Former Test Skipper Zaheer Abbas has proposed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to appoint Sarfraz Ahmed captain of the national side for a long term period, as it would put positive impacts on his as well as team's performance.

"I believe that instead of appointing a captain on series to series basis, the board should adopt the policy for appointing for a longer term. The board should have named Sarfraz as captain at least till next year's 2020 Twenty20 World Cup," he told APP.

The 2020 T20 World Cup was scheduled to be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15.

PCB had retained Sarfaraz as captain while Babar Azam was named his deputy for three ODI and as many Twenty20s against Sri Lanka.

The Asian Bradman, who received the Pride of Performance Award in 1971, said Sarfraz had showed good captaincy skills in the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

"Though Pakistan team failed to qualify for the semifinals but the players had put up a good show in the extravaganza under Sarfraz's captaincy," he said.

New Zealand had qualified for the semi-finals with Australia, India and England, when Pakistan failed to improve its net run-rate.

"After losing India in the 2019 CWC match, Pakistan team gained momentum and outclassed teams of England and New Zealand in the mega event," he said.

Abbas, who had two stints as captain of the national team in 1981 and 1984, said PCB should stop doing experiments and must focus on long term planning.

"Sarfraz should also improve his individual performance with the bat as to firm his place for the captaincy," he said.

Abbas, who became ICC president in 2015, also lauded the Sri Lanka team for touring Pakistan. "It was a great achievement of PCB and now the focus must be in bringing the world's top teams like Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and England to Pakistan as their one visit here can help revive international cricket in the country once and for all," he said.

"We have great chances of winning the series but PCB's focus should be on the next year's T20 World Cup and players should be included in the squad accordingly," he said.

Speaking about head coach and chief selector Misbah ul Haq's first assignment which was the series against Sri Lanka, Zaheer said PCB must renew or extend the former skipper's contract as per his performance on series to series basis.

