Zahid Khan, Shumaila clinches Hazara division Table Tennis championship trophies

ABOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Zahid Khan and Shumaila Thursday clinched the male, female and mixed double Hazara Division Table Tennis championship.

Former Director-General Sports Tariq Khan and TMO Afzal Khan distributed prizes among the players.

In men's singles, Zahid Khan outclassed his opponent Shahid Mughal by three games to one and won the title while in the women's singles table tennis championship Shumaila has beaten her opponent Nida. Zahid Khan and Shumaila won the mixed double events.

Male and female players from the eight districts of the region have participated in the Divisional Table Tennis tournament in Abbottabad, after the presentation of good table tennis skills players won the title.

Chief Guest SP Headquarters Ijaz Goga, former DG Sports Muhammad Tariq, TMO Afzal Khan and District Sports Officer Waseem Fazal distributed cash prizes, trophies and medals among the winners and encouraged the players in the single male final.

The participants of the divisional table tennis tournament lauded the KP sports department's efforts for organizing an event and were applauded the provincial table tennis for their cooperation.

The winning players of the tournament said that such opportunities create more enthusiasm and motivation amongst the players, they said that the government should encourage the ambassadors of peace and provide better opportunities to the athletes.

