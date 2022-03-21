Zahid Mahmood replaces Mohammadd Nawaz for white-ball matches

(@Abdulla99267510)

Nawaz has not made full recovery from the foot injury he suffered during the HBL Pakistan Super League 7 and has been ruled out of the series.

Zahid will also act as a cover for leg-spinner Shadab Khan whose fitness will be reassessed in the lead-up to the white-ball series. Pakistan’s white-ball players are scheduled to assemble at the team hotel in Lahore on 22 March and will start training on 25 March.

Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim: “Unfortunately Mohammad Nawaz has not recovered fully from the foot injury he suffered during the HBL Pakistan Super League 7. We also need to reassess Shadab Khan’s fitness once he joins the squad before playing him in this high profile series which is very important for us in terms of the ICC Men’s cricket World Cup Super League points.

“Zahid Mehmood has been with the team for the Tests and also featured in the HBL PSL 7 for Islamabad United. We feel he is an adequate replacement in the present situation and can potentially make a contribution to the team if needed.”