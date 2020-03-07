Zahid Mehmood confirmed as Naseem Shah’s replacement

The young pacer is out for five days due to ankle sprain

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020) Leg-spinner Zahid Mehmood has been named as pacer Naseem Shah’s replacement, it was announced on Saturday. Naseem has been advised five-day rest after the 17-year-old twisted his left ankle during the 5 March HBL PSL 2020 fixture between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi in Rawalpindi.

The replacement was approved by the event’s technical committee which includes PCB CEO Wasim Khan, Bazid Khan, Marina Iqbal, Sameer Khosa and Dr Sohail Saleem.