Zahid Mehmood Confirmed As Naseem Shah's Replacement

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 05:07 PM

Zahid Mehmood confirmed as Naseem Shah's replacement

Leg-spinner Zahid Mehmood has been named as pacer Naseem Shah's replacement, it was announced on Saturday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ):Leg-spinner Zahid Mehmood has been named as pacer Naseem Shah's replacement, it was announced on Saturday.

Naseem has been advised five-day rest after the 17-year-old twisted his left ankle during the 5 March HBL PSL 2020 fixture between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi in Rawalpindi, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board here on Saturday.

The replacement was approved by the event's technical committee which includesPCB CEO Wasim Khan, Bazid Khan, Marina Iqbal, Sameer Khosa and Dr Sohail Saleem.

