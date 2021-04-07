UrduPoint.com
Zahid Replaces Shadab For Zimbabwe Tour

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 03:10 PM

Zahid replaces Shadab for Zimbabwe tour

Wrist spinner Zahid Mahmood has been named as Shadab Khan’s replacement for the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, which will be played from 21-25 April in Harare, while Fakhar Zaman will stay with the side for the T20Is in South Africa and Zimbabwe

Wrist spinner Zahid Mahmood has been named as Shadab Khan's replacement for the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, which will be played from 21-25 April in Harare, while Fakhar Zaman will stay with the side for the T20Is in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Zahid was originally named in the two-Test squad against Zimbabwe, while Fakhar was initially named for the ODIs.

Both the changes were approved by the national selection committee on the request of the team management.

More Stories From Sports

