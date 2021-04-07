UrduPoint.com
Zahid Replaces Shadab For Zimbabwe Tour

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 05:13 PM

Wrist spinner Zahid Mahmood has been named as Shadab Khan's replacement for the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, which will be played from 21-25 April in Harare, while Fakhar Zaman will stay with the side for the T20Is in South Africa and Zimbabwe

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Wrist spinner Zahid Mahmood has been named as Shadab Khan's replacement for the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, which will be played from 21-25 April in Harare, while Fakhar Zaman will stay with the side for the T20Is in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Zahid was originally named in the two-Test squad against Zimbabwe, while Fakhar was initially named for the ODIs,said a spokesman of the Pakistan cricket board here on Wednesday.

"Both the changes were approved by the national selection committee on the request of the team management", he said.

