Zahid, Saima bag Deaf titles of Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Tournament

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Zahid and Saima clinched their respective Deaf titles of the Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Tournament at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi.

In the deaf men's event; Zahid won men's titles with 130 scores. Zohaib secured 2nd position with 108 scores, Abdul bagged 3rd position with 107 scores while Shahid with 81 scores and Shahzaib with 42 scores got 4th and 5th position respectively.

In the deaf women event; Saira won 1st position with 91 scores. Noorul Ain obtained 2nd position with 90 scores. Zahida secured 3rd position with 88 scores. Ambreen got 4th position with 74 scores and Mussarat bagged 5th position with 63 scores.

Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation President Ijaz ur Rehman praised the players and said that players from all over the country were featuring in the tournament.

A total of eight competitions would be played in the tournament including men's single, men's doubles, ladies singles, Amateur, Deaf, team event, Inter-Universities and Inter Schools. The semifinals and final of the event would be played on September 10 and 11, respectively.

Trophies and certificates would be awarded to the players in the concluding ceremony to be held on September 11.