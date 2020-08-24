UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zahid Wants To See Pakistan Producing Greats Like Wasim, Waqar, Shoaib

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 08:56 PM

Zahid wants to see Pakistan producing greats like Wasim, Waqar, Shoaib

National High Performance Centre (NHPC), fast-bowling coach Mohammad Zahid wants to see Pakistan producing greats like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar, saying there was incredible talent in the country that just needs guidance to produce the right results

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ):National High Performance Centre (NHPC), fast-bowling coach Mohammad Zahid wants to see Pakistan producing greats like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar, saying there was incredible talent in the country that just needs guidance to produce the right results.

"I see this as a great opportunity to work with fast-bowlers in Pakistan of varying ages and varying levels of experience. I'm really looking forward to the challenge and it gives me a chance to share my experiences, both good and bad with the bowlers that I will be working with," pakpassion.net quoted him as saying.

Pakistan is blessed with great resources when it comes to the art of fast-bowling, but, this talent needs to be guided to produce the right results and this was exactly what Zahid, who was recently appointed at NHPC in Lahore, was looking forward to doing in his new role.

"There's an incredible amount of pace-bowling talent in Pakistan, you just have to nurture that talent, guide it and then let it flourish. I've always believed that natural flair and ability should be allowed to blossom and not curtailed. As a coach, you should be there to guide and to get the best out of the players, without overhauling a player's natural ability." Whilst the emergence of the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Musa and Mohammad Hasnain has rekindled hopes of a resurgence of Pakistan as a fast-bowling powerhouse, Zahid hopes to play a pivotal role in bringing many more such talented bowlers to the fore.

"I want to see Pakistan producing Wasim Akrams, Waqar Younis' and Shoaib Akhtars once again. I want to help Pakistan cricket produce great fast bowlers and be the best in the world when it comes to pace-bowling. I feel that we have not been at the levels of yesteryear when it comes to pace-bowling talent in recent times and that needs to change." Zahid, whose international career consisted of just 5 Tests and 11 ODIs, was determined to ensure that the younger players were given the right guidance for better and brighter futures.

"My career ended prematurely, and it still hurts me that I did not fulfil my ambitions. I did undoubtedly learn some harsh lessons as a result of my career ending much earlier than I had envisaged and I hope to share what went well and what did not go so well in my career with the current fast bowlers in Pakistan. It's important that young cricketers learn from former players and how their careers progressed so they can realise that hard work pays off and the good days don't last forever," he said.

The former pacer also expressed his pleasure at being given the opportunity to serve his country once again. "I'm delighted that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has given me a chance to work at the NHPC. Whilst living in the UK I have been obtaining my coaching badges with the aim of one day working for PCB and giving back something to cricket in my country. That opportunity has finally come, and I can't wait to get started in the role," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore World Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wasim Akram PCB Young Guide United Kingdom National University Afridi From Share Best Coach

Recent Stories

UAE calls for strengthening cooperation among GCC ..

16 minutes ago

Mubadala, Kohlberg sign definitive agreement to ac ..

16 minutes ago

PML-N policies made local industrial production un ..

14 minutes ago

Cleanliness of Muharram processions routes directe ..

14 minutes ago

Three unknown assailants burnt to death a man in l ..

16 minutes ago

ISS Crew to Remain Isolated in Russian Segment for ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.