Zain and Ahsan hit centuries, Sajid and Suleman take bowling honours on day one of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Second XI round five matches

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019) Zain Abbas and Ahsan Ali hit centuries, while Sajid Khan and Suleman Shafqat took seven and five wicket hauls respectively on the first day of fifth round of three-day non-first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy tournament on Tuesday.

At NBP Sports Complex, Karachi, Sindh were bowled out for 355 runs in 78.2 overs in their first innings against Central Punjab. Opener Ahsan Ali top scored with a 123-ball 119-run innings that included 18 fours and one six. Ahsan added 191 runs for the first wicket with Ammad Alam who scored 80 runs off 162 balls with the help of nine fours and one six.

Muhammad Waqas made 44 runs, Suleman Shafqat took five wickets to restrict the Sindh team to 355-run total despite the big opening stand. Central Punjab were 20 for one at close.

Fifteen wickets fell on the opening day of the match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan at Peshawar’s Hayatabad Sports Complex.

Balochistan who opted to bat first after winning the toss were bowled out for 176 runs in 67.2 overs. Shehzad Tareen scored 53, while, fellow opener Awais Zia made 32. Sajid Khan took seven wickets for 51 runs while Khalid Usman took two wickets.

In reply, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had reached 81 for five in 21 overs at close of play.

Rehan Afridi was batting on 29, Gohar Faiz took three while Haseeb Azam took two wickets.

Over at the Muzaffarabad Stadium, Southern Punjab posted 306 runs in their first innings, courtesy 126 from Zain Abbas. Agha Salman scored 77 runs as Southern Punjab were bowled out in 79 overs after being asked to bat first. Shahzad Azam and Salman Irshad took four wickets each.

Northern were six for one in reply, when stumps were drawn for the day.

Scores in brief:

Sindh v Central Punjab, NBP Stadium, Karachi

Sindh 355 all out, 78.2 overs (Ahsan Ali 119, Ammad Alam 80; Suleman Shafqat 5-64, Raza Hasan 3-68) v Central Punjab 20-1, 9 overs (Abdullah Shafiq 12; Muhammad Sami 1-4)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Balochistan, Hayatabad Sports Complex, Peshawar

Balochistan 176, 67.2 overs (Shehzad Tareen 53, Awais Zia 32; Sajid Khan 7-51) v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 81 for 5, 21 overs (Rehan Afridi 29 not out; Gohar Faiz 3-26)

Northern v Southern Punjab, Muzaffarabad Stadium, Muzaffarabad

Southern Punjab 306, 79 overs (Zain Abbas 126, Agha Salman 77; Salman Irshad 4-53, Shahzad Azam 4-54) v Northern 6 for 1, 3 overs