Zain Mahmood wins 19th Cholistan Rally

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Chaudhry Zain Mahmood of Asia 4x4 Club has won the 19th International Cholistan Rally by covering 462 kilometers in 3 hours and 51 minutes.

Jaffer Magsi secured the second position by completing the track in 4 hours and 6 minutes, while Sahibzada Sultan remained in the third position with a time of 4 hours and 9 minutes.

Defending champion Faisal Shadikhel and former winner Nadir Magsi were both forced out of the race due to car trouble and an accident during the second stage of the race, respectively.

Among other categories of prepared vehicles, Asad Shadikhel won the Category-B race while Babraj Magsi was declared the winner of the Category-C race. Zafar Baloch won Category-D race.