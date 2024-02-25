Zain Mahmood Wins 19th Cholistan Rally
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 25, 2024 | 09:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Chaudhry Zain Mahmood of Asia 4x4 Club has won the 19th International Cholistan Rally by covering 462 kilometers in 3 hours and 51 minutes.
Jaffer Magsi secured the second position by completing the track in 4 hours and 6 minutes, while Sahibzada Sultan remained in the third position with a time of 4 hours and 9 minutes.
Defending champion Faisal Shadikhel and former winner Nadir Magsi were both forced out of the race due to car trouble and an accident during the second stage of the race, respectively.
Among other categories of prepared vehicles, Asad Shadikhel won the Category-B race while Babraj Magsi was declared the winner of the Category-C race. Zafar Baloch won Category-D race.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
More Stories From Sports
-
Team to perform better in next matches: Saud24 minutes ago
-
PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis3 hours ago
-
GHSS No 2 Haripur wins Prof Ajab Khan Basketball Championship3 hours ago
-
Bodla breaks his 14th Guinness World Record4 hours ago
-
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs5 hours ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who Will Win.8 hours ago
-
Hyderabad, Sukkur win matches in Sindh Games softball1 day ago
-
Osama , Asad ul Haq, Basit Khan, Qadir shine in inter-district cricket contest1 day ago
-
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets1 day ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will Win1 day ago
-
Painting competitions from 27th1 day ago
-
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi1 day ago