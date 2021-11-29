UrduPoint.com

Zain Mahmood Wins 6th In Thal Jeep Rally

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 02:49 PM

Zain Mahmood wins 6th in Thal Jeep Rally

Zain Mahmood, a racer from Bahalwalpur secured first, defending champion, Sahibazada Sultan Muhammad Ali, clinched second, and ex-champion, Nadir Magsi, bagged third positions in 6th Desert Jeep Rally

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Zain Mahmood, a racer from Bahalwalpur secured first, defending champion, Sahibazada Sultan Muhammad Ali, clinched second, and ex-champion, Nadir Magsi, bagged third positions in 6th Desert Jeep Rally.

In prepared category A, the topper covered 195 kilometres track in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 40 seconds and defending Champion Sahibazada Sultan covered the distance in 2 hours 12 minutes 2 seconds while Nadir Ali Magsi covered it in 2 hours 14 minutes 36 seconds.

In prepared category B, Asad Khan Shadikhel won first position by covering the distance in 2 hours 23 minutes 38 seconds whereas Saud Majeed remained runner in 2 hours 25 minutes 57 seconds while Noman Saranjam bagged third position in 2 hours 26 minutes and 38 seconds.

In the prepared category C, Zaheer Hussain Shah, Muhammad Osman Iqbal and Mehmood Majeed got first, second and third positions respectively.

Zafar Khan Baloch stood first, Umar Iqbal Kanjo received second and Bewargh Mazari clinched third positions in D-category..

In the women's prepared category, Tushna Patel bagged first position while Mahum Shiraz clinched second position.

In the women's stock category, Palwasha Hayat Khan stood first, Nida Wasti second and Dina Patel third.

Later, prize distribution ceremony was held at Faisal Stadium Muzaffgarh on late Sunday evening attended by Advisor to Punjab CM on Tourism, Asif Mahmood, Secretary Tourism Mushtaq Ahmad , MD TDCP, Kalsoom Saqib, GM Admin, Tauqir Haider Kazmi, Regional Deputy General Manager, Tahir Mehmood Rana, Regional Manager, Ashar Iqbal Malik and others.

Related Topics

Punjab Shiraz Dina Muhammad Ali Saud Women Sunday Nadir Magsi From Jeep General Motors

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka breaks up Tamil remembrance of war dead

Sri Lanka breaks up Tamil remembrance of war dead

1 minute ago
 China storms to second FIBA World Cup qualifying v ..

China storms to second FIBA World Cup qualifying victory over Japan

2 minutes ago
 CM Mahmood Khan appoints two advisors

CM Mahmood Khan appoints two advisors

2 minutes ago
 Turkish forces arrest 7 PKK terror suspects in Ist ..

Turkish forces arrest 7 PKK terror suspects in Istanbul

2 minutes ago
 Philippines imposes travel ban on 7 more countries ..

Philippines imposes travel ban on 7 more countries over Omicron variant

4 minutes ago
 Malaysian PM to make inaugural visit to Singapore, ..

Malaysian PM to make inaugural visit to Singapore, as Vaccinated Travel Lane tak ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.