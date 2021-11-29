Zain Mahmood wins 6th in Thal Jeep Rally

Zain Mahmood, a racer from Bahalwalpur secured first, defending champion, Sahibazada Sultan Muhammad Ali, clinched second, and ex-champion, Nadir Magsi, bagged third positions in 6th Desert Jeep Rally

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Zain Mahmood, a racer from Bahalwalpur secured first, defending champion, Sahibazada Sultan Muhammad Ali, clinched second, and ex-champion, Nadir Magsi, bagged third positions in 6th Desert Jeep Rally.

In prepared category A, the topper covered 195 kilometres track in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 40 seconds and defending Champion Sahibazada Sultan covered the distance in 2 hours 12 minutes 2 seconds while Nadir Ali Magsi covered it in 2 hours 14 minutes 36 seconds.

In prepared category B, Asad Khan Shadikhel won first position by covering the distance in 2 hours 23 minutes 38 seconds whereas Saud Majeed remained runner in 2 hours 25 minutes 57 seconds while Noman Saranjam bagged third position in 2 hours 26 minutes and 38 seconds.

In the prepared category C, Zaheer Hussain Shah, Muhammad Osman Iqbal and Mehmood Majeed got first, second and third positions respectively.

Zafar Khan Baloch stood first, Umar Iqbal Kanjo received second and Bewargh Mazari clinched third positions in D-category..

In the women's prepared category, Tushna Patel bagged first position while Mahum Shiraz clinched second position.

In the women's stock category, Palwasha Hayat Khan stood first, Nida Wasti second and Dina Patel third.

Later, prize distribution ceremony was held at Faisal Stadium Muzaffgarh on late Sunday evening attended by Advisor to Punjab CM on Tourism, Asif Mahmood, Secretary Tourism Mushtaq Ahmad , MD TDCP, Kalsoom Saqib, GM Admin, Tauqir Haider Kazmi, Regional Deputy General Manager, Tahir Mehmood Rana, Regional Manager, Ashar Iqbal Malik and others.