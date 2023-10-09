Zainab Abbas leaves India amid controversy over tweets

(@Abdulla99267510)

The lawyer, Vineet Jindal, brings attention to a series of older tweets that had resurfaced on the social media platform 'X,' formerly known as Twitter.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 9th, 2023) Presenter Zainab Abbas, who was part of the ICC World Cup 2023 broadcast team, has left India following a complaint filed against her by an Indian lawyer.

In the complaint, Jindal accused Abbas of making "anti-Hindu" and "anti-India" statements.

Zainab Abbas has confirmed her departure from India and is currently residing in Dubai. She has dismissed reports suggesting her deportation from India.

It is worth noting that Zainab Abbas was in India as a presenter for the 2023 Cricket World Cup, representing the International Cricket Council (ICC).

As of now, the ICC has not issued an official statement regarding the matter.

Zainab Abbas is a highly respected sports journalist in Pakistan and has covered numerous international cricket events in the past. Her previous major assignment before the World Cup 2023 was the Asia Cup 2023.

Before leaving India, Zainab expressed her enthusiasm for exploring Indian culture and being a part of the showpiece event. She wrote on Twitter, "There was always intrigue on what lies on the other side, more cultural similarities than differences, rivals on the field but camaraderie off the field, the same language & love for art & a country with a billion people, here to represent, to create content & bring in expertise from the best in the business. Humbled to be presenting in India at the Cricket WC2023 for the @ICC again, a journey away from home of 6 weeks starts now."