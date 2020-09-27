Zainab Barkat, Ehsan Danish win Table Tennis women, men titles

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :The 28th National Table Tennis competition for People with Different Abilities organized by the Directorate of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in Peshawar has ended with Zainab Barkat defeated Rana Gul in the Women Wheelchair Category final here on Sunday.

In the male Standing Lower category, international player who represented Pakistan in South Korea in the Paralympic Games Abdul Jan grabbed the title after defeating Shamsuddin and Sajjad Ali at the second and third position respectively.

In the Wheelchair Spinal category, international Ehsan Danish, also a national ranking player, defeated Habib and Akmal Khan for second and third places.

In the Standing Upper Category, Hamza Khan defeated Asif Akbar by two wickets and secured the first position. Muhammad Bilal won the bronze medal.

In the Wheelchair Polio category, Mudassar won gold medal, Atif-ur-Rehman won silver medal and Rana Arif won bronze medal. Musaddar remained unbeaten by winning all matches in straight sets. In the Women's standing category, Gulshan defeated Fazeela to clinch the title. The tournament was supervised by senior international player and coach Absar Ali.