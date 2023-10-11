Open Menu

Zaka Asharf To Witness Pak-India WC Tie In Ahmedabad

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 11, 2023 | 06:43 PM

Zaka Asharf to witness Pak-India WC tie in Ahmedabad

PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf will witness Pakistan- India cricket

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf will witness Pakistan- India cricket

match of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup India 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium

Ahmedabad on October 14 (Saturday).

According to the PCB media, Chairman MC Zaka Ashraf had put off travel plans to India

in the afternath of inordinate delay in visas to journalists and Pakistani fans by the

Indian authorities.

Zaka is due to travel to India on October 12 (Thursday) after confirmation by the Indian High Commission regarding visas to the journalsists and fans.

The India High Commission invited media personnel to submit their passports for an Indian visa to

cover the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 yesterday.

Zaka Ashraf said, in a statement “I have delayed my travel to India, and I am traveling tomorrow after receiving confirmation that Pakistan’s journalists have been asked to submit their passports to obtain visas to cover the mega event.

I am happy that my conversation with the foreign office helped in achieving a positive development regarding the visa delay."

Expressing his pleasure over team's recent form in India, Zaka said he was extremely pleased with the way the players have performed so far in the World Cup, winning both matches, adding the PCB management committee and the entire nation stand firmly behind the players for a successful campaign in the ongoing World Cup.

“I am traveling to India to motivate the team, and my message to them before the India contest will be to play fearlessly as they have been playing throughout the event,” the PCB Chairman said.

