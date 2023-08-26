Open Menu

Zaka Ashraf Approaches LHC Against Election-related Measures In PCB Role

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 26, 2023 | 12:27 PM

Zaka Ashraf approaches LHC against election-related measures in PCB role  

The legal representative says  Zaka's appointment as chairman of the management committee was officially sanctioned by the Cabinet on July 5, 2023.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 26th, 2023) Zaka Ashraf on Saturday appealed to the Lahore High Court (LHC) to prevent the application of election-related regulations to his role as the head of the Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) management committee.

The main objective of the petitioner was to supervise the upcoming elections of the board of governors (BOG) and the chairman of the PCB, adhering to the provisions of the PCB constitution.

The legal representative further asserted that this appointment does not pertain to the elections of the National and provincial assemblies. Thus, the petitioner should be exempt from Clause "g" of the August 15, 2023 Notification issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The argument put forth by the petitioner's representative centered around an office memorandum dated August 18, 2023, authored by the secretary of the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and an ex-officio member of the BOG.

Due to the ongoing political changes within the nation, Zaka Ashraf, who was recently appointed chairman of the PCB managing committee, is currently facing potential removal from his position.

Historically, the appointment of the PCB chairman has been influenced by political associations, often leading to leadership changes based on shifts in the political sphere.

Ashraf's elevation to the role in July 2023 represented a departure from this customary practice. The demand from the Pakistan People's Party for their nominee to take on the PCB chairman role facilitated Ashraf's appointment, interrupting Sethi's seven-month tenure.

The Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has purportedly communicated with the Prime Minister's Office, designating Ashraf as a political appointee targeted for removal in accordance with the Election Commission's directive.

The objective is to ensure fairness in the electoral process and eliminate potential biases that could arise from political nominations.

The circumstances surrounding this transition suggest a potential shift in how the PCB chairman position is chosen, hinting at a possible departure from the conventional political appointment procedure.

