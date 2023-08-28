Open Menu

Zaka Ashraf Congratulates Pakistan Men’s Team On Achieving No. 1 ODI Ranking

Ijaz Ahmad Published August 28, 2023 | 02:17 PM

Zaka Ashraf congratulates Pakistan Men’s team on achieving No. 1 ODI ranking

Lahore: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28 August, 2023)

Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the PCB Management Committee, extends his heartiest congratulations to the Pakistan men’s cricket team on their remarkable achievement of securing the No. 1 ranking in the ICC ODI Team Rankings. This outstanding feat comes on the heels of a sensational 3-0 series victory against Afghanistan, showcasing Pakistan's exceptional skill, determination, and unwavering commitment to the sport.

Mr Zaka Ashraf said: “This achievement reflects the hard work, dedication, and unity exhibited by our talented players and their unwavering focus on excellence. It is a proud moment for all of us as Pakistan cricket team reclaim the top spot in the ODI rankings.

“I also want to congratulate and laud the efforts of the entire squad, coaching staff, and support personnel for their collective commitment to raising the flag of Pakistan high in the world of cricket.

“The passion and enthusiasm of our fans have been instrumental in motivating our players to push their limits and achieve extraordinary feats. Achieving the top spot is a great example of our team reciprocating the love shown by the fans all across the world.

“We have Asia Cup and World Cup coming in the future, so we are determined to maintain this position and continue to excel across all formats of the game. Our journey has just begun, and I am confident that with the collective efforts of our players, management, and fans, Pakistan cricket will continue to scale new heights and bring more glory to our beloved nation.”

