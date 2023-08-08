Open Menu

Zaka Ashraf Extends Heartfelt Condolences To The Families Of Alamgir Tareen And Ijaz Butt

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 08, 2023 | 08:44 PM

Pakistan Cricket Board Management Committee Chairperson Zaka Ashraf and board officials on Tuesday visited the grieving families of late Alamgir Tareen and late Ijaz Butt to express his heartfelt condolences

Zaka Ashraf met Jahangir Tareen, Alamgir's elder brother, and expressed his profound sadness on his passing. He praised Alamgir's dedication and unwavering commitment to promote sports at every level through Multan Sultans.

Alamgir was the owner of Multan Sultans and under his ownership, the franchise bagged the HBL PSL title in 2021 before going on to play the finals of the 2022 and 2023 editions.

On his visit to Ijaz's house, Zaka spoke warmly of his long-standing relationship with the former PCB Chairman and recognised his services to the sport as a cricketer and administrator.

Ijaz, a former wicketkeeper-batter, played eight matches for Pakistan from 1959 to 1962. He served as the Secretary of the Board for Control of Cricket in Pakistan, the forerunner to the PCB from 1984 to 1988.

He was the PCB Chairman and ICC Director from 2008 to 2011.

