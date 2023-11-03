Zaka Ashraf in trouble as PCB management committee member accuses him of misconduct

(@Abdulla99267510)

Zulfiqar Malik has raised allegations of "misconduct and unconstitutional decisions" against him, adding a layer of uncertainty to Ashraf's leadership.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 3rd, 2023) Zaka Ashraf, the Chairman of the Pakistan cricket Board (PCB), is currently under scrutiny as his four-month tenure approaches its official end on November 5.

In a recent development, a member of Ashraf's own management committee, Zulfiqar Malik, has raised allegations of "misconduct and unconstitutional decisions" against him, adding a layer of uncertainty to Ashraf's leadership.

Zulfiqar Malik conveyed these allegations in an email, shedding light on several key issues. The accusations against Ashraf and his administration are as follows:

Failure to adhere to the legal mandate, which was meant to focus on the day-to-day affairs of the board and avoid making significant long-term decisions.

Neglecting directives from the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) ministry to hold board elections and appoint a new chairman.

Failure to provide his degree certificate, a mandatory requirement for the position of PCB chairman.

Allegations of allowing his son, Chaudhry Khan Mohammad, to unofficially interfere in board matters.

Misusing the office of the PCB election commissioner for political victimization and conducting rigged elections in various regions.

In his email, Zulfiqar Malik expressed concerns about the board's deviation from its prescribed daily affairs mandate and stressed the urgency of addressing these issues. In response, the PCB defended its decision-making, asserting that all actions were taken in accordance with the constitution and aimed at ensuring the seamless daily operations of the PCB.

This email, dated October 3, prompted the IPC ministry to request a comprehensive report from the PCB regarding its operations. The report should include updates on the progress of elections, details of appointments, and contracts. Regrettably, the PCB has not yet provided this report and regards the matter as an internal issue, refraining from further comments when questioned by ESPNCricinfo.

The PCB's governance issues coincide with public criticism of a press release issued following Pakistan's defeat to Afghanistan. The press release placed blame squarely on the team's captain, Babar Azam, and selector Inzamam, without offering support or solutions.

Inzamam later resigned from his position as chief selector, citing a potential conflict-of-interest issue, which is currently under investigation. Additionally, a controversy arose over claims that Zaka Ashraf was avoiding calls from Babar, signifying a deteriorating relationship. The PCB clarified that it had no control over the editorial policy of the channel that aired the conversation screenshot.

On November 5, Ashraf's management committee will cease to exist, and unless a government notification is issued, the PCB may face a legal and leadership vacuum. While it remains possible that a notification may be issued over the weekend, it is more likely to occur at the beginning of the following week, adding to the existing uncertainty surrounding the PCB's future leadership.

The latest report by the Cricinfo about the said matter revealed that the PCB did not respond to the queries.