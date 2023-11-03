Open Menu

Zaka Ashraf In Trouble As PCB Management Committee Member Accuses Him Of Misconduct

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 03, 2023 | 12:29 PM

Zaka Ashraf in trouble as PCB management committee member accuses him of misconduct

Zulfiqar Malik has raised allegations of "misconduct and unconstitutional decisions" against him, adding a layer of uncertainty to Ashraf's leadership.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 3rd, 2023) Zaka Ashraf, the Chairman of the Pakistan cricket Board (PCB), is currently under scrutiny as his four-month tenure approaches its official end on November 5.

In a recent development, a member of Ashraf's own management committee, Zulfiqar Malik, has raised allegations of "misconduct and unconstitutional decisions" against him, adding a layer of uncertainty to Ashraf's leadership.

Zulfiqar Malik conveyed these allegations in an email, shedding light on several key issues. The accusations against Ashraf and his administration are as follows:

Failure to adhere to the legal mandate, which was meant to focus on the day-to-day affairs of the board and avoid making significant long-term decisions.

Neglecting directives from the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) ministry to hold board elections and appoint a new chairman.

Failure to provide his degree certificate, a mandatory requirement for the position of PCB chairman.

Allegations of allowing his son, Chaudhry Khan Mohammad, to unofficially interfere in board matters.

Misusing the office of the PCB election commissioner for political victimization and conducting rigged elections in various regions.

In his email, Zulfiqar Malik expressed concerns about the board's deviation from its prescribed daily affairs mandate and stressed the urgency of addressing these issues. In response, the PCB defended its decision-making, asserting that all actions were taken in accordance with the constitution and aimed at ensuring the seamless daily operations of the PCB.

This email, dated October 3, prompted the IPC ministry to request a comprehensive report from the PCB regarding its operations. The report should include updates on the progress of elections, details of appointments, and contracts. Regrettably, the PCB has not yet provided this report and regards the matter as an internal issue, refraining from further comments when questioned by ESPNCricinfo.

The PCB's governance issues coincide with public criticism of a press release issued following Pakistan's defeat to Afghanistan. The press release placed blame squarely on the team's captain, Babar Azam, and selector Inzamam, without offering support or solutions.

Inzamam later resigned from his position as chief selector, citing a potential conflict-of-interest issue, which is currently under investigation. Additionally, a controversy arose over claims that Zaka Ashraf was avoiding calls from Babar, signifying a deteriorating relationship. The PCB clarified that it had no control over the editorial policy of the channel that aired the conversation screenshot.

On November 5, Ashraf's management committee will cease to exist, and unless a government notification is issued, the PCB may face a legal and leadership vacuum. While it remains possible that a notification may be issued over the weekend, it is more likely to occur at the beginning of the following week, adding to the existing uncertainty surrounding the PCB's future leadership.

The latest report by the Cricinfo about the said matter revealed that the PCB did not respond to the queries.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Afghanistan Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Zaka Ashraf PCB Progress Babar Azam May October November All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Panama on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Panama on Independence Day

3 minutes ago
 ODI series: Pakistan, Bangladesh women team to loc ..

ODI series: Pakistan, Bangladesh women team to lock horns tomorrow

12 minutes ago
 Pre-COP in Abu Dhabi builds momentum for successfu ..

Pre-COP in Abu Dhabi builds momentum for successful COP28: Japanese Minister

17 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Micronesia o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Micronesia on Independence Day

18 minutes ago
 Flag Day celebrations reinforce loyalty and devoti ..

Flag Day celebrations reinforce loyalty and devotion to UAE, says Khalid bin Zay ..

32 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Commonwealth ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Commonwealth of Dominica on Independence D ..

33 minutes ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Dubai South Ride and Dubai South Run to get underw ..

Dubai South Ride and Dubai South Run to get underway next Sunday

11 hours ago
 Emirati photographer wins HIPA&#039;s Night Photo ..

Emirati photographer wins HIPA&#039;s Night Photography&#039; competition

11 hours ago
 Digital DEWA’s Moro Hub and SAP announce intenti ..

Digital DEWA’s Moro Hub and SAP announce intention to host Public Cloud on Zer ..

12 hours ago
 AL official lauds UAE’s climate action efforts

AL official lauds UAE’s climate action efforts

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports