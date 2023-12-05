Open Menu

Zaka Ashraf Lauds Women Team Over T20Is Series Win Against New Zealand

Muhammad Rameez Published December 05, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Chairman, PCB Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf has congratulated Pakistan women's cricket team on remarkable feat of being the first Asian women side to defeat New Zealand women in a T20I series at their home ground

Nida Dar-led Pakistan beat New Zealand by 10 runs in the second T20I in Dunedin on Tuesday to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Mr Zaka Ashraf said Pakistan women's team has made the whole nation proud with their brilliant display of skill and talent in New Zealand and lauded the efforts of the entire squad, team management and support personnel for their collective effort in making the team achieve this special feat.

"The leadership qualities and courage exhibited by captain Nida Dar reflects in the way her players have responded to the challenge and acquired success on the big stage," Zaka added.

Zaka Ashraf has also announced to host a special ceremony felicitating the Pakistan women's team upon their return from the tour of New Zealand later this month.

