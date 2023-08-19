Open Menu

Zaka Ashraf Leaves For Colombo To Meet National Team Players

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 19, 2023 | 06:15 PM

Zaka Ashraf leaves for Colombo to meet national team players

The PCB management committee chairman commences his journey to Colombo over the weekend in response to invitation from Sri Lanka Cricket President Mohan De Silva.

LAHORRE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 19th, 2023) Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman, Zaka Ashraf, embarks on Colombo trip to meet national cricketers in Sri Lanka.

His visit aligns with the upcoming Asia Cup, starting on August 30 in Multan, Pakistan, and August 31 in Sri Lanka.

Zaka Ashraf commenced his journey to Colombo over the weekend, responding to an invitation from Sri Lanka Cricket President, Mohan de Silva. Sri Lanka Cricket invited him to witness the Lanka Premier League 2023 final on Sunday, while discussions about the Asia Cup are also on the agenda.

During his stay, Ashraf would oversee preparations and hold significant meetings, aiming to strengthen Pakistan's relations with Test-playing nations.

Simultaneously, the Pakistan cricket team is in Sri Lanka, preparing for the series against Afghanistan, starting with the first One Day International on August 22 in Hambantota.

Beyond his administrative role, Zaka Ashraf is expected to meet the national cricketers, boosting their confidence, particularly regarding central contracts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Multan Afghanistan Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Sri Lanka Zaka Ashraf Visit Colombo August Sunday From Asia Premier League

Recent Stories

UAE participates in the G20 Joint Health-Finance M ..

UAE participates in the G20 Joint Health-Finance Ministers Meeting

36 minutes ago
 Saudi Ambassador felicitates Sarfraz Bugti

Saudi Ambassador felicitates Sarfraz Bugti

37 minutes ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

37 minutes ago
 Dr. Riffat Mukhtar replaces Ghulam Nabi Memon as n ..

Dr. Riffat Mukhtar replaces Ghulam Nabi Memon as new Sindh IGP

47 minutes ago
 Adviser to CM Punjab Wahab Riaz acknowledges feats ..

Adviser to CM Punjab Wahab Riaz acknowledges feats of Pakistani jockeys

37 minutes ago
 Severe Covid may cause long-term innate immune sys ..

Severe Covid may cause long-term innate immune system changes: Study

37 minutes ago
Gold rates up by Rs 1,500 to Rs 226,800 per tola

Gold rates up by Rs 1,500 to Rs 226,800 per tola

37 minutes ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested from Islamabad

Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested from Islamabad

1 hour ago
 CTD arrests 3 Daesh men among 13 terrorists

CTD arrests 3 Daesh men among 13 terrorists

1 hour ago
 11 dengue patients reported in various Lahore area ..

11 dengue patients reported in various Lahore areas

1 hour ago
 7 dead, 1,201 injured in Punjab road accidents

7 dead, 1,201 injured in Punjab road accidents

1 hour ago
 Seven held for kite flying

Seven held for kite flying

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports