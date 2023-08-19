Zaka Ashraf leaves for Colombo to meet national team players

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PCB management committee chairman commences his journey to Colombo over the weekend in response to invitation from Sri Lanka Cricket President Mohan De Silva.

LAHORRE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 19th, 2023) Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman, Zaka Ashraf, embarks on Colombo trip to meet national cricketers in Sri Lanka.

His visit aligns with the upcoming Asia Cup, starting on August 30 in Multan, Pakistan, and August 31 in Sri Lanka.

Zaka Ashraf commenced his journey to Colombo over the weekend, responding to an invitation from Sri Lanka Cricket President, Mohan de Silva. Sri Lanka Cricket invited him to witness the Lanka Premier League 2023 final on Sunday, while discussions about the Asia Cup are also on the agenda.

During his stay, Ashraf would oversee preparations and hold significant meetings, aiming to strengthen Pakistan's relations with Test-playing nations.

Simultaneously, the Pakistan cricket team is in Sri Lanka, preparing for the series against Afghanistan, starting with the first One Day International on August 22 in Hambantota.

Beyond his administrative role, Zaka Ashraf is expected to meet the national cricketers, boosting their confidence, particularly regarding central contracts.