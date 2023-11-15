Open Menu

Zaka Ashraf Stop Coaching Staff From Working In Upcoming Australia Series: Sources

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 15, 2023 | 07:11 PM

The soures say that the PCB Management Committee chairman says that the coaches are not being terminated but will be assigned to another assignment.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2023) In light of the subpar performance in the World Cup, a meeting took place between Chairman of the PCB Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf, and the coaching staff, including the team manager.

The sources said that Zaka Ashraf listened to the coaching staff's discussions during the meeting, gaining insights into all aspects of the team's performance.

Interrupting the coaching staff's conversation, Zaka Ashraf rose before their discussion concluded and went to meet with Mickey Arthur. He informed Arthur that he needed to attend another meeting and instructed him to update everyone on the decision.

The sources said that Zaka Ashraf prohibited the coaching staff from working in the upcoming Australia series. While discussing this decision with Mickey Arthur and Grant Bradburn, Zaka Ashraf conveyed that they were not being terminated but would be assigned to another assignment.

He mentioned that the final decision on this matter would be made within the next two days. However, he clarified that they would not be traveling to Australia. During discussions with the manager, he also indicated that their performance is under review.

