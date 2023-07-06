Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB management committee

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PCB releases a statement confirming that all formalities related to Ashraf's appointment have been completed.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2023) Zaka Ashraf has taken charge as the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee, succeeding Najam Sethi, who recently stepped down from his position.

The PCB released a statement confirming that all formalities related to Ashraf's appointment have been completed.

Upon his arrival at the PCB headquarters in Lahore, Ashraf received a warm welcome from senior officials. He is set to preside over a meeting of the 10-member committee, which was approved by the Cabinet Division through circulation on Wednesday.

Ashraf's appointment comes after pressure from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), a coalition partner, led Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to appoint their preferred candidate as the PCB chief. Initially, Sethi, who is considered close to the Sharif family, was given charge of running the PCB affairs and was expected to be appointed chairman. However, disagreements within the ruling alliance resulted in Sethi withdrawing from the race and paved the way for Ashraf's appointment.

The 10-member Management Committee, formed for a duration of four months, includes Zaka Ashraf (former chairman of PCB), Kalim Ullah Khan, Ashfaq Akhtar, Muhammad Mussadiq islam, Azmat Pervez, Zaheer Abbas, Khurram Karim Somroo, Khawaja Nadeem, Mustafa Ramday, and Zulfiqar Malik.

Expressing gratitude for the trust placed in him, Zaka Ashraf stated, "I am thankful to all, including the Prime Minister (Patron in Chief), for reposing trust in me.

"

The Ministry of Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) submitted a summary to the Prime Minister's office, proposing the formation of a new Management Committee for a period of four months. The proposal aimed to address the challenges arising from upcoming international cricket events, major decisions at the International Council of Cricket (ICC), and the need for efficient management of the PCB. The summary also recommended the replacement of the incumbent election commissioner due to inefficiency and the potential negative impact on the board's functioning and international standing. Following the recommendation, the Federal government issued a separate notification to appoint Mahmood Iqbal Khakwani as the new Election Commissioner of PCB, replacing Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana.

Previously, the PCB Management Committee had been dissolved upon the completion of its extended tenure, and the affairs were entrusted to the Election Commissioner of PCB under Article 7(2) of the PCB Constitution in 2014. However, delayed decision-making led to the postponement of elections, the Primary responsibility of the Election Commissioner. This resulted in an uncertain situation and the initiation of multiple legal disputes.