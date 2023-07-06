Open Menu

Zaka Ashraf Succeeds Najam Sethi As Chairman PCB Management Committee

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 06, 2023 | 11:34 AM

Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB management committee

The PCB releases a statement confirming that all formalities related to Ashraf's appointment have been completed.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2023) Zaka Ashraf has taken charge as the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee, succeeding Najam Sethi, who recently stepped down from his position.

The PCB released a statement confirming that all formalities related to Ashraf's appointment have been completed.

Upon his arrival at the PCB headquarters in Lahore, Ashraf received a warm welcome from senior officials. He is set to preside over a meeting of the 10-member committee, which was approved by the Cabinet Division through circulation on Wednesday.

Ashraf's appointment comes after pressure from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), a coalition partner, led Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to appoint their preferred candidate as the PCB chief. Initially, Sethi, who is considered close to the Sharif family, was given charge of running the PCB affairs and was expected to be appointed chairman. However, disagreements within the ruling alliance resulted in Sethi withdrawing from the race and paved the way for Ashraf's appointment.

The 10-member Management Committee, formed for a duration of four months, includes Zaka Ashraf (former chairman of PCB), Kalim Ullah Khan, Ashfaq Akhtar, Muhammad Mussadiq islam, Azmat Pervez, Zaheer Abbas, Khurram Karim Somroo, Khawaja Nadeem, Mustafa Ramday, and Zulfiqar Malik.

Expressing gratitude for the trust placed in him, Zaka Ashraf stated, "I am thankful to all, including the Prime Minister (Patron in Chief), for reposing trust in me.

"

The Ministry of Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) submitted a summary to the Prime Minister's office, proposing the formation of a new Management Committee for a period of four months. The proposal aimed to address the challenges arising from upcoming international cricket events, major decisions at the International Council of Cricket (ICC), and the need for efficient management of the PCB. The summary also recommended the replacement of the incumbent election commissioner due to inefficiency and the potential negative impact on the board's functioning and international standing. Following the recommendation, the Federal government issued a separate notification to appoint Mahmood Iqbal Khakwani as the new Election Commissioner of PCB, replacing Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana.

Previously, the PCB Management Committee had been dissolved upon the completion of its extended tenure, and the affairs were entrusted to the Election Commissioner of PCB under Article 7(2) of the PCB Constitution in 2014. However, delayed decision-making led to the postponement of elections, the Primary responsibility of the Election Commissioner. This resulted in an uncertain situation and the initiation of multiple legal disputes.

Related Topics

Election Cricket Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ICC Najam Sethi Zaka Ashraf PCB Alliance Ahmed Shehzad Pakistan Peoples Party Family All From Government Cabinet Race Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bri ..

Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bridge between both countries: Ma ..

12 minutes ago
 Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

17 minutes ago
 Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cu ..

Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers draw

35 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to be ..

Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to begin tomorrow in Geneva

10 hours ago
UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidenc ..

UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidency with 7 resolutions adopted, ..

10 hours ago
 UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that de ..

UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that delivers for all : COP28 Preside ..

10 hours ago
 OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting ..

OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting stability, balance of oil mark ..

11 hours ago
 Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-ex ..

Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-exports estimated at AED 48 bill ..

11 hours ago
 Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kas ..

Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kashmir Martyrs Day

12 hours ago
 CM meets athletes of Special Olympics

CM meets athletes of Special Olympics

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports