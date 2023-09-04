Zaka Ashraf suggests ACC to shift Asia Cup 2023 matches to Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

This suggestion follows a telephone conversation between Ashraf and Jay Shah, the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), during which they discussed rain-affected matches involving Pakistan and India in Sri Lanka.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2023) Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf on Monday raised the possibility of moving the Asia Cup 2023 matches to Pakistan due to concerns about adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka.

Ashraf's concern stems from the uncertainty surrounding the weather in Sri Lanka, prompting him to call for a comprehensive weather assessment in the coming days. As a potential solution, he proposed relocating the Asia Cup matches to Pakistan, with a specific mention of the Pakistan-India matches being played in Dubai if necessary.

Furthermore, there is a consideration of moving the Super 4 stage matches of the Asia Cup, initially scheduled for Colombo on September 9, to alternative venues like Pallekele or Hambantota.

According to the reports, discussions between the Asian Cricket Council and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have been confirmed by an SLC official.

The official, speaking anonymously, stated that a decision would be made in the next few days, with Dambulla not being among the venues under consideration.

Ashraf previously emphasized the significance of the Asia Cup as a premier cricket tournament and highlighted the need to prevent disruptions caused by rain. Therefore, if adverse weather conditions persist in Sri Lanka, he believes that relocating the matches to Pakistan should be seriously considered.

In response to Ashraf's proposal, Jay Shah has expressed his commitment to assessing the situation. It is noteworthy that the Pakistan-India match in Kandy was significantly affected by rain, resulting in no conclusive outcome. Additionally, the match scheduled for today between India and Nepal is also at risk of being washed out due to unfavorable rainy conditions.