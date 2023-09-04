Open Menu

Zaka Ashraf Suggests ACC To Shift Asia Cup 2023 Matches To Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 04, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Zaka Ashraf suggests ACC to shift Asia Cup 2023 matches to Pakistan

This suggestion follows a telephone conversation between Ashraf and Jay Shah, the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), during which they discussed rain-affected matches involving Pakistan and India in Sri Lanka.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2023) Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf on Monday raised the possibility of moving the Asia Cup 2023 matches to Pakistan due to concerns about adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka.

This suggestion follows a telephone conversation between Ashraf and Jay Shah, the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), during which they discussed rain-affected matches involving Pakistan and India in Sri Lanka.

Ashraf's concern stems from the uncertainty surrounding the weather in Sri Lanka, prompting him to call for a comprehensive weather assessment in the coming days. As a potential solution, he proposed relocating the Asia Cup matches to Pakistan, with a specific mention of the Pakistan-India matches being played in Dubai if necessary.

Furthermore, there is a consideration of moving the Super 4 stage matches of the Asia Cup, initially scheduled for Colombo on September 9, to alternative venues like Pallekele or Hambantota.

According to the reports, discussions between the Asian Cricket Council and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have been confirmed by an SLC official.

The official, speaking anonymously, stated that a decision would be made in the next few days, with Dambulla not being among the venues under consideration.

Ashraf previously emphasized the significance of the Asia Cup as a premier cricket tournament and highlighted the need to prevent disruptions caused by rain. Therefore, if adverse weather conditions persist in Sri Lanka, he believes that relocating the matches to Pakistan should be seriously considered.

In response to Ashraf's proposal, Jay Shah has expressed his commitment to assessing the situation. It is noteworthy that the Pakistan-India match in Kandy was significantly affected by rain, resulting in no conclusive outcome. Additionally, the match scheduled for today between India and Nepal is also at risk of being washed out due to unfavorable rainy conditions.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Weather Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Sri Lanka Zaka Ashraf Dubai Kandy Colombo Nepal September From Asia

Recent Stories

Pervez Elahi taken to PIMS after his health deteri ..

Pervez Elahi taken to PIMS after his health deteriorates in jail

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan Cotton Yarns Association (PCGA) released ..

Pakistan Cotton Yarns Association (PCGA) released the data of arrival of cotton ..

31 minutes ago
 COAS vows transparency in currency exchange amid r ..

COAS vows transparency in currency exchange amid rupee decline

32 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Nepal, Live Score ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Nepal, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Repre ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Gambia to the ..

3 hours ago
 Caretakers plan relief for electricity consumers a ..

Caretakers plan relief for electricity consumers amid protests

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2023

7 hours ago
 Arsenal snatch stoppage time victory over Man Unit ..

Arsenal snatch stoppage time victory over Man United

15 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi, Crew-6 members successfully undoc ..

Sultan AlNeyadi, Crew-6 members successfully undock from ISS

19 hours ago
 IRENA to participate in ACW 2023 to accelerate tra ..

IRENA to participate in ACW 2023 to accelerate transition towards renewable ener ..

19 hours ago
 5th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference co ..

5th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference concludes in Dubai

22 hours ago

More Stories From Sports