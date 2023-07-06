Zaka Ashraf takes charge as PCB head of management committee

By Sohail Ali Former Chairman , Pakistan Cricket Board , Zaka Ashraf on Thursday assumed the charge of head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee after the departure of his predecessor Najam Sethi

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ):By Sohail Ali Former Chairman , Pakistan Cricket Board , Zaka Ashraf on Thursday assumed the charge of head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee after the departure of his predecessor Najam Sethi.

Senior PCB officials welcomed the new chief on his arrival at the PCB headquarters.

Zaka Ashraf after assuming the charge chaired the meeting of the 10-member committee, which the Cabinet Division has approved through circulation on Wednesday.

A spokesman of the PCB said here that all the formalities related to zaka Ashraf's appointment as head of the management committee had been completed.

The 10-member Management Committee formed for a period of four months consists of Zaka Ashraf (ex-chairman PCB), Kalim Ullah Khan, Ashfaq Akhtar, Muhammad Mussadiq Islam, Azmat Pervez, Zaheer Abbas, Khurram Karim Somroo, Khawaja Nadeem Ahmad , Mustafa Ramday and Zulfiqar Malik (all members).

Ministry of Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) sent a summary to PCB Patron in Chief , Prime Minister in which it has proposed the Constitution of a new Management Committee for a period of four months as a measure to remove the difficulties in the wake of imminent international cricket events and major decisions at the International Council of Cricket (ICC) and to ensure efficient management in the PCB.

"I am thankful to all including Prime Minister (Patron in Chief) for reposing trust in me," Zaka Ashraf after taking over the charge.

Zaka Ashraf has said we will focus our attention on the improvement of cricket in the country and the welfare cricketers.

He issued strict instructions to bring transparency in the affairs of the cricket board.

He assured that the complaints of rigging in the elections of the Regions and Associations will be redressed, " transparent conduct of elections of the Regions and Associations should be ensured", he added.

He said that if players are given good facilities in domestic cricket, then good cricketers will come forward, He said facilities across the country will be improved for cricket fans.

The first meeting of PCB Management Committee was held in National Cricket Academy.

At the beginning of the meeting, all the members of the management committee unanimously expressed full confidence in Zaka Ashraf.

The members said that they will work together with Zaka Ashraf for the betterment of cricket, the appointment of Zaka Ashraf as Chairman Management Committee will be a better decision for cricket.

In the meeting, Chief Finance Officer briefed the Management Committee on the PCB budget. The chairman management committee was also briefed on important issues including the construction of stadiums, central contract of domestic players.

Zaka Ashraf said " We have to unite and work for the betterment of cricket. we all have to work together for the betterment of Pakistan cricket" . Zaka Ashraf said that we wanted to bid farewell to Najam Sethi in a dignified manner and he had also sent a message to Najam Sethi in this regard. He praised the cricket administration qualities of one the member of the management committee, Khawaja Nadeem Ahmad who is the also the President of Lahore Region Cricket Association. " He ( Nadeem) is a positive man and he has worked with us in previous years as well and we will benefit from his experience for betterment of cricket ", said Zaka Ashraf.

Zaka Ashraf said that many challenges are facing on the international front including the Asia Cup and World Cup and efforts will be made to get amicable solution of all the problems.

He said that we want everyone to work together for the betterment of cricket.

He directed the Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer to provide what the Ministry of IPC is asking for the inter-provincial coordination audit. Zaka Ashraf said that if players are given good facilities in domestic cricket, then good cricketers will emerge, Abbottabad, Mirpur and Hyderabad stadiums will be improved, and hospitality boxes will be upgraded in stadiums, more facilities will be added for cricket fans. Improvements will be made,He said efforts should be made to increase the income of the Pakistan Cricket Board. Zaka Ashraf said that keeping in mind the long-standing desire of the cricket fans of Peshawar, the early completion of Arbab Niaz Stadium should be ensured so that the fans of Peshawar can also enjoy PSL matches. At the end of the meeting, the management committee approved the decision of Zaka Ashraf Salman Naseer and Faisal Hasnain to participate in the ICC meeting to be held in South Africa.