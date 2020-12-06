UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zakharova Slams 'Rodchenkov Act' As Proof Of US' Desire To Dominate In Sports

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 10:20 PM

Zakharova Slams 'Rodchenkov Act' as Proof of US' Desire to Dominate in Sports

PETROPAVLOVK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, December 6 (Sputnik) - The so-called Rodchenkov Act aimed at combating doping in sports, which was signed into law by US President Donald Trump earlier this week, is a consequence of Washington's habit to dominate globally, including in sports, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

The legislation, signed into law on Friday, gives US courts a right to deliver judgments on cases of doping usage at the international sports competitions, in which US athletes take part. The act is named after the former head of Russia's national anti-doping laboratory Grigory Rodchenkov, who became a key informant of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on the alleged state-run doping program in Russia. The WADA itself has expressed concern over this act as it may undermine the global anti-doping efforts.

"Why did this problem arise? Because the United States of America, it seems to me, has become used to dominating in so many areas over the past decades. Sport is the image of the state ... [The US cannot] admit that they can no longer be competitive, according to general rules, they cannot [be competitive], and this contradicts their internal ideology," Zakharova told the Zvezda tv channel.

According to the spokeswoman, Washington will never admit its defeats, failures or inability to lead "some movement in which they take part."

"This is how everything is arranged there [in the US]. Therefore, they ... either abandon existing rules and norms, or rewrite them for themselves, or come up with some kind of virtual reality, and then they force everyone else to accept it as an actual reality," Zakharova added.

The spokeswoman pointed out that the signing of the so-called Rodchenkov Act will provide the US with a way to justify its lack of success in sports.

In 2015, WADA accused Russia of multiple doping violations and suspended the Moscow laboratory of RUSADA, the Russian National Anti-Doping Agency. The following year, Richard McLaren, the head of the WADA investigative team, presented a two-part report that alleged the existence of a state-supported doping program in Russia during the 2014 Sochi Olympics, after Rodchenkov, who fled to the US, said that the laboratory was involved in developing and distributing banned performance-enhancing substances for the Russian athletes.

Russian officials have refuted the allegations of the state-run doping program, while admitting that Russian sports had some issues with doping abuse.

Related Topics

World Sports Moscow Russia Washington Trump Sochi Lead United States May December Sunday 2015 Olympics TV McLaren

Recent Stories

Changes in Commercial Companies Law will enhance e ..

25 minutes ago

Seventh Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societ ..

40 minutes ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses introduc ..

2 hours ago

President of South Korea awards Noura Al Kaabi the ..

2 hours ago

FNC receives government approval on several recomm ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens 40th edition of GITEX

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.