Zakir Hussain Hockey tournament: Semi-finals line-ups

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 seconds ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 05:35 PM

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Line-ups for the semi-finals of Zakir Hussain Memorial Hockey tournament held under District Hockey Association in Shehnaz Sheikh Hockey stadium here on Wednesday.

According to details, in first quarter match Zakir academy defeated Shaadman club by 6-2 where Rizwan of winning team secured hat-trick, in second match ARL defeated Fighter club by 7-3, in third match Bundha club defeated Civil Defence by 4-3 while in last quarter final Islamabad Tigers won his match against Faisal Club by 6-4 and qualified for the final.

The semi final matches of the tournament would be played on Thursday.

