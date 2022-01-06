Zalmi appoints Inzamam as honorary president

UrduPoint.com

Former Pakistani Skipper and legendary batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq has been appointed as the honorary president of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Peshawar Zalmi

Inzamam has also been attached to the franchise as a mentor in the previous season, said a press release issued here.

Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi has welcomed Inzamam to the Zalmi family once again. "Inzamam is a legend and his presence will benefit Zalmi Cricketers, especially Zalmi's young cricketers will have the opportunity to learn a lot from him," he said.

Zalmi has won the 2017 edition of the PSL defeating Quetta Gladiators in the final while have been the runner-ups in 2018, 2019 and 2021 seasons.

