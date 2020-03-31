UrduPoint.com
Zalmi Chairman Announces To Donate Rs 10m To Prime Minister Corona Relief Fund

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 07:18 PM

Pakistan Super League franchise, Peshawar Zalmi's Chairman Javed Afridi has announced Rs 10 millions' donation to the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Fund

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Super League franchise, Peshawar Zalmi's Chairman Javed Afridi has announced Rs 10 millions' donation to the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Fund.

In his Twitter message, Javed Afridi said that Zalmi Foundation would donate PKR 1 crore to the Corona Relief Fund.

Javed Afridi expressed the hope that every Pakistani would play his role in these difficult times.

He requested all Pakistanis to contribute to the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Fund. He also requested all to stay home and take all precautions.

Meanwhile, a campaign for awareness against the coronavirus was also underway through Peshawar Zalmi as its several star cricketers have released special video messages to educate the masses. Awareness campaign was being done in English, Sindhi and Pashto from all Zalmi platforms.

