Open Menu

Zalmi Crush Sultans By 120 Runs To Record 1st Win

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 20, 2025 | 12:30 AM

Zalmi crush Sultans by 120 runs to record 1st win

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Peshawar Zalmi delivered a ruthless performance in the 9th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025, annihilating Multan Sultans by a massive 120-run margin at the Pindi cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Saturday night.

This was Zalmi’s first win in three matches, while the Sultans continued their poor run, losing all three games they have played so far.

It was one of the most dominant victories in PSL history, powered by a stunning batting onslaught and a clinical bowling effort.

Zalmi, after being put in to bat, piled up a mammoth 227 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs. The batting carnage was led by Tom Kohler-Cadmore (52 off 30), Mohammad Haris (45 off 21), and Abdul Samad, who bludgeoned a whirlwind 40 off just 14 deliveries. Mitchell Owen (34 off 15) and Hussain Talat (37 off 29) also chipped in with fiery cameos.

Despite early setbacks including the early dismissals of Babar Azam (2) and Saim Ayub (2), Zalmi's middle order exploded, especially between overs 7 to 19, propelling the team beyond 220. The Sultans’ bowlers had no answers, with Akif Javed and Usama Mir going for over 12 runs per over.

Only David Willey (2/36) and Michael Bracewell (2/37) managed to show some control.

In reply, Multan Sultans crumbled spectacularly. Chasing 228, they folded for just 107 in 15.5 overs, failing to withstand the combined pressure of Zalmi’s scoreboard and disciplined bowling.

Zalmi’s bowlers played a decisive role in their first win of the tournament, triggering a stunning collapse that saw Multan Sultans lose all ten wickets for just 107 runs in 15.5 overs.

The breakthrough came early with Rizwan’s dismissal at 27, and from there, wickets tumbled regularly: 2-63, 3-70, and a dramatic slide from 84-4 to 107 all out. Ali Raza was the standout performer, claiming 4 wickets for just 21 runs in his 4 overs, while Arif Yaqoob grabbed 3 wickets for 20, stifling the middle order.

Saim Ayub chipped in with a wicket too, as Multan’s batters failed to build any resistance. Despite Luke Wood and Alzarri Joseph going wicketless, Zalmi’s bowlers hunted in pairs to wrap up the Sultans for a below-par total and set the tone for the win.

Recent Stories

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

4 hours ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans

4 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

5 hours ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

9 hours ago
 Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

9 hours ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

9 hours ago
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

10 hours ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

10 hours ago
 Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

10 hours ago
 Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

10 hours ago
 US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid ..

US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war

10 hours ago
 Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts ..

Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports