Zalmi crush Sultans by 120 runs to record 1st win

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Peshawar Zalmi delivered a ruthless performance in the 9th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025, annihilating Multan Sultans by a massive 120-run margin at the Pindi cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Saturday night.

This was Zalmi’s first win in three matches, while the Sultans continued their poor run, losing all three games they have played so far.

It was one of the most dominant victories in PSL history, powered by a stunning batting onslaught and a clinical bowling effort.

Zalmi, after being put in to bat, piled up a mammoth 227 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs. The batting carnage was led by Tom Kohler-Cadmore (52 off 30), Mohammad Haris (45 off 21), and Abdul Samad, who bludgeoned a whirlwind 40 off just 14 deliveries. Mitchell Owen (34 off 15) and Hussain Talat (37 off 29) also chipped in with fiery cameos.

Despite early setbacks including the early dismissals of Babar Azam (2) and Saim Ayub (2), Zalmi's middle order exploded, especially between overs 7 to 19, propelling the team beyond 220. The Sultans’ bowlers had no answers, with Akif Javed and Usama Mir going for over 12 runs per over.

Only David Willey (2/36) and Michael Bracewell (2/37) managed to show some control.

In reply, Multan Sultans crumbled spectacularly. Chasing 228, they folded for just 107 in 15.5 overs, failing to withstand the combined pressure of Zalmi’s scoreboard and disciplined bowling.

Zalmi’s bowlers played a decisive role in their first win of the tournament, triggering a stunning collapse that saw Multan Sultans lose all ten wickets for just 107 runs in 15.5 overs.

The breakthrough came early with Rizwan’s dismissal at 27, and from there, wickets tumbled regularly: 2-63, 3-70, and a dramatic slide from 84-4 to 107 all out. Ali Raza was the standout performer, claiming 4 wickets for just 21 runs in his 4 overs, while Arif Yaqoob grabbed 3 wickets for 20, stifling the middle order.

Saim Ayub chipped in with a wicket too, as Multan’s batters failed to build any resistance. Despite Luke Wood and Alzarri Joseph going wicketless, Zalmi’s bowlers hunted in pairs to wrap up the Sultans for a below-par total and set the tone for the win.