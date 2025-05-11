Zalmi Foundation Announces PKR 50m In Honor Of Pakistan’s Air Defenders
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 11, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) The Chairman of Peshawar Zalmi and Zalmi Foundation, Javed Afridi, has announced a heartfelt tribute of PKR 50 million to the valiant Air Defenders of the country.
This tribute comes in light of the recent events that posed a serious threat to national security and public safety. In a situation that could have resulted in significant damage and loss of life, the swift, precise, and heroic response of Pakistan’s Air Defenders ensured that no harm was done and no lives were compromised, said a press release issued here Sunday.
“Their unwavering courage, dedication, and sacrifice are the heartbeat of our national pride. Today, we honour them not just with words, but through meaningful action,” said Javed Afridi.
This contribution is more than a gesture, it is a powerful symbol of national solidarity and deep respect for the heroes who shield our skies with unshakable resolve. It reflects the Zalmi Foundation’s enduring mission to stand beside those who serve the nation with honour.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025
Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan
Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire
Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation
Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan
Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Zalmi Foundation announces PKR 50m in honor of Pakistan’s Air Defenders7 minutes ago
-
Sajid Sadpara summits World’s 7th highest mountain1 hour ago
-
Remaining matches of HBL PSL X postponed2 days ago
-
Australian cricketers to seek exit from IPL amid Pakistan-India tensions2 days ago
-
Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis begins Saturday2 days ago
-
HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions2 days ago
-
IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions2 days ago
-
PSL venue shift aimed at ensuring players’ safety: Mohsin Naqvi2 days ago
-
Remaining PSL 10 matches shifted to UAE: PCB2 days ago
-
PSL match between Zalmi, Kings postponed3 days ago
-
Pakistan team to feature in Billie Jean King Cup3 days ago
-
FIH Hockey Pro League season resumes next month3 days ago