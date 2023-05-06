UrduPoint.com

Zalmi Foundation Awards Rs1m To Arshad Nadeem For Commonwealth Games Feat

Muhammad Rameez Published May 06, 2023 | 09:46 PM

Zalmi Foundation on Saturday awarded javelin-thrower Arshad Nadeem one million rupees as a token of appreciation for his last year's historic feat in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK

The prize money was awarded to Arshad by Pakistan Super League franchise Peshawar Zalmi's Director Cricketing Affairs, Muhammad Akram on behalf of franchise chairman Javed Afridi and Zalmi Foundation.

"Today, we were pleased to welcome Arshad Nadeem to the Zalmi Headquarters to present him with the well-deserved cheque by the Director Cricketing Affairs Peshawar Zalmi, Muhammad Akram.

Zalmi takes pride in recognizing and celebrating the achievements of our national heroes, and encourages the youth from all walks of life to strive for excellence and make our country proud," a statement issued by Zalmi said.

The 26-year-old Arshad claimed the gold medal in the javelin throw event of the Commonwealth Games with a massive throw of 90.18m at Alexander Stadium, Birmingham in August, last year.

