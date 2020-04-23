UrduPoint.com
Zalmi Foundation Donates 50,000 Protective Masks, Medical Gear To Afghanistan Government

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 07:15 PM

Zalmi Foundation donates 50,000 protective masks, medical gear to Afghanistan government

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Zalmi Foundation on Thursday handed over around 50,000 masks as well as medical gear to the Afghan government to help the neighbouring country in its fight against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release, Pakistan Super League franchise, Peshawar Zalmi's chariman, Javed Afridi, who is also head of Zalmi Foundation said the pandemic had severely affected economies worldwide. Our neighbouring country Afghanistan also suffers from the same fate, he said.

Afridi said this was an effort by Zalmi Foundation to help people across the border, who were going through a challenging time.

He said Zalmi Foundation has been active since the outbreak of coronavirus and distributed food supplies to people in the remote areas of Khyber Agency.

In addition, masks and virus protector suits were donated to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for doctors and medical staff.

Afridi said the Pakistan government wanted good relations with all neighbouring countries including Afghanistan and wished to unite the world in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Atif Mashal thanked Afridi saying, "I am very grateful to Zalmi Foundation for helping us in this difficult situation. We appreciate the work of Javed Afridi and Zalmi Foundation. Javed Afridi has always played an important role in bringing the people of both countries closer. I pray that Pakistan, Afghanistan as well as the whole world get rid of the corona virus soon."

