UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zalmi Foundation Donates Rs 10 Mln To Prime Minister's Corona Relief Fund

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 04:17 PM

Zalmi Foundation donates Rs 10 mln to Prime Minister's Corona Relief Fund

Peshawar Zalmi Chairman, Javed Afridi has announced Rs 10 million donation to the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Fund

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Peshawar Zalmi Chairman, Javed Afridi has announced Rs 10 million donation to the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Fund.

In his message, Javed Afridi said here on Tuesday that Zalmi Foundation was donating money to contribute in a national cause and to supplement the ongoing efforts to fight against corona virus pandemic.

He hoped every person of Pakistan will be able to play his role in this difficult time.

He requested all Pakistanis to contribute in the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Fund.

Javed Afridi urged the people to stay home and take all the precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, a campaign to create awareness against the Corona virus is also underway through Peshawar Zalmi's as several Zalmi star cricketers have released special video messages to educate the masses.

"Awareness campaign is being done in English, Sindhi and Pashto from all ZalmiPlatforms", he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Money Afridi All From Million Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

Chinese company donates 10,000 surgical masks to N ..

6 minutes ago

MoCD launches &#039;Taaluf&#039; counselling initi ..

21 minutes ago

RTA closes, adjusts business hours of customer cen ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah implements integrated working plan to secu ..

36 minutes ago

CDNS achieves collection target of Rs 160 billion ..

16 minutes ago

Coronavirus outbreak: RCB sprays sodium hypochlori ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.