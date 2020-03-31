Peshawar Zalmi Chairman, Javed Afridi has announced Rs 10 million donation to the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Fund

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Peshawar Zalmi Chairman, Javed Afridi has announced Rs 10 million donation to the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Fund.

In his message, Javed Afridi said here on Tuesday that Zalmi Foundation was donating money to contribute in a national cause and to supplement the ongoing efforts to fight against corona virus pandemic.

He hoped every person of Pakistan will be able to play his role in this difficult time.

He requested all Pakistanis to contribute in the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Fund.

Javed Afridi urged the people to stay home and take all the precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, a campaign to create awareness against the Corona virus is also underway through Peshawar Zalmi's as several Zalmi star cricketers have released special video messages to educate the masses.

"Awareness campaign is being done in English, Sindhi and Pashto from all ZalmiPlatforms", he added.