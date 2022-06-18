UrduPoint.com

Zalmi Foundation For Making Peshawar Green And Clean

Muhammad Rameez Published June 18, 2022

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Zalmi Foundation, in collaboration with haier Pakistan and Water and Sanitation Services, Peshawar (WSSP), organized "Zalmi Clean and Green Peshawar Campaign" here on Saturday.

Pakistan's wicket-keeper-batter Mohammad Haris, former provincial minister Ziaullah Bangash, WSSP Communications Head Ali Hassan and renowned singer Karan Khan graced the event with their presence.

The campaign aimed at making Peshawar greener, reduce environmental pollution and raise awareness among the younger generation about environmental degradation.

The participants expressed their determination to reduce environmental pollution by planting as many trees as possible and create awareness among others.

On the occasion, Mohammad Haris and Ziaullah Bangash planted saplings.

Peshawar Zalmi and Zalmi Foundation Chairman Javed Afridi said that Zalmi Foundation's platform will continue to provide services in all fields of life alongside promoting sports and healthy activities for the youth.

