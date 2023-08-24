Open Menu

Zalmi Foundation Gives Away Rs 1 Mln Cash Award To Hamza Khan

Muhammad Rameez Published August 24, 2023 | 10:16 PM

Zalmi Foundation gives away Rs 1 mln cash award to Hamza Khan

The Zalmi Foundation has handed over cash award of Rs 1 million to World Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The Zalmi Foundation has handed over cash award of Rs 1 million to World Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan.

Javed Afridi, Chairman of Zalmi Foundation and Peshawar Zalmi, had announced the cash award for Hamza Khan for winning the World Junior Squash title for Pakistan after 37 years.

Javed Afridi, in a statement, said they were proud of Hamza Khan for bringing laurels for Pakistan. The Zalmi Foundation would continue to encourage national heroes in the future too, he added.

The Zalmi Foundation has also given away prizes to Pakistan Blind cricket Team and special athletes in the past.

