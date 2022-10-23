UrduPoint.com

Zalmi Harmony League To Promote Religious Tolerance In Society: Israr Madani

Muhammad Rameez Published October 23, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Zalmi Harmony League to promote religious tolerance in society: Israr Madani

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :The Zalmi Harmony League, season-II semi-finals concluded here in the Shalimar cricket Ground on Sunday, organized for the promotion of religious tolerance, peace and love.

Nine teams were part of the league in which Muslim, Christian, Hindu and Sikh young cricketers proactively participated. The winning teams were distributed trophies and prizes in the end of semi-finals.

On the occasion, International Research Council on Religious Affairs President Israr Madani said this unconventional method was an effective way forward to create religious tolerance and freedom in the Pakistani societies.

He was of the view that the initiative would help people of different religions and sects promote love, peace and reconciliation under the umbrella of Paigham-e-Pakistan (Message of Pakistan).

The participating teams praised the initiative of Zalmi Foundation, Paigham-e-Pakistan and Harmony League -- an initiative of government -- saying that it should make sports a means of tolerance, and mutual understanding in the society.

Expressing their sentiments, they said this novel initiative provided them with an opportunity to talk and understand the youth of different religions through unconventional ways. "We all tried to understand each other taking advantage of religious and social tolerance in the country." The participating teams also urged the quarters concerned to hold such events at the district and union council levels.

Peshawar Zalmi Director of Cricket Muhammad Akram, former MNA Asiya Nisar, Secretary of Ministry of Human Rights Muhammad Arshad, representative of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and representatives of various social organizations participated in the event.

