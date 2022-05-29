Zalmi holds cricket trials; 151 players shortlisted

BANNU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :A total of 151 players were shortlisted from the two-day trials conducted by Zalmi Foundation and Paigham-e-Pakistan at Bannu Cricket Stadium.

The trials were part of the Youth Engagement Programme organised in collaboration with the Zalmi Foundation and the Paigham-e-Pakistan wherein more than 250 players turned up.

Zalmi Foundation Chairman Javed Afridi, in his message, said that the purpose of the programme was to provide a platform for the youth to engage in healthy activities and display their talents.

He vowed to continue to do so in the future as well.

There was great enthusiasm witnessed among cricket aspirants as they actively participated in the batting, bowling and fielding.

In addition to 86 players selected for the second round, a total of 36 batsmen, 08 wicket-keepers batsmen, and 41 bowlers, including fast, medium pacers and spinners were also selected.

Former Ambassador of Pakistan Zahid Khan Wazir and former Advisor to the Chief Minister Kashif Irshad were also present to support and encourage the young aspirants.

/1325