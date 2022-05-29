UrduPoint.com

Zalmi Holds Cricket Trials; 151 Players Shortlisted

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 29, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Zalmi holds cricket trials; 151 players shortlisted

BANNU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :A total of 151 players were shortlisted from the two-day trials conducted by Zalmi Foundation and Paigham-e-Pakistan at Bannu Cricket Stadium.

The trials were part of the Youth Engagement Programme organised in collaboration with the Zalmi Foundation and the Paigham-e-Pakistan wherein more than 250 players turned up.

Zalmi Foundation Chairman Javed Afridi, in his message, said that the purpose of the programme was to provide a platform for the youth to engage in healthy activities and display their talents.

He vowed to continue to do so in the future as well.

There was great enthusiasm witnessed among cricket aspirants as they actively participated in the batting, bowling and fielding.

In addition to 86 players selected for the second round, a total of 36 batsmen, 08 wicket-keepers batsmen, and 41 bowlers, including fast, medium pacers and spinners were also selected.

Former Ambassador of Pakistan Zahid Khan Wazir and former Advisor to the Chief Minister Kashif Irshad were also present to support and encourage the young aspirants.

/1325

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Bannu Chief Minister Young National University Afridi From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

5 hours ago
 President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad ..

President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad

14 hours ago
 Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster ..

Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster to win European Champions Cup

14 hours ago
 Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed ze ..

Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed zeal to confront challenges with ..

14 hours ago
 Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open ..

Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open seeds scattered

14 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.