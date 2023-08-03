Open Menu

Zalmi Holds Women Trials

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 03, 2023 | 09:43 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Peshawar Zalmi conducted trials for women cricketers here at the COMSATS University on Thursday which featured more than 300 young girls.

Former Pakistani Skipper Rashid Latif supervised the trials. The National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), in collaboration with Zalmi Foundation and Rawalpindi Women's University, under the umbrella of Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan organized the trials for an all-female Zalmi Cricket team.

Special guests Senator Sehar Kamran, former Speaker Balochistan Assembly Rahila Hameed Khan Durrani, NCSW Nilofar Bakhtiar and Vice Chancellor Dr. Anila Qamar were present on this occasion and expressed happiness at the Zalmi Cricket Camp for women and spoke on the importance of female participation in sports.

They shed light on how important public-private partnerships were to make shifts in the socio-economic realm of society.

"This initiative will aid in breaking societal barriers and creating opportunities for young women in colleges and universities to pursue cricket as a career. Cricket is a game which will help women to learn leadership qualities, teamwork and discipline," they said.

A large number of women who were present during the trials were brimming with joy for the initiative taken by Zalmi Foundation. A team would be selected after the trials which will participate in Zalmi Women's League.

