Zalmi Madarsa League Gilgit-Baltistan Edition Begins

Muhammad Rameez Published July 25, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :The 5th edition of the Zalmi Madarsa League got under way at Gilgit-Baltistan and would continue up till July 28, Zalmi spokesman Abdul Ghaffar told APP on Monday.

He said a total of six teams are participating in the Zalmi Madarsa League. The teams, he said, have been divided into two groups Group-A and Group-B. The group-A including Gilgit Warriors, Skardu Tigers, Hunza Eagles and in Group B comprise Diamir Lions, Astor Strikers and Nagar Stars.

Gilgit Warriors is facing Hunza Eagle and in the second match of the day's proceedings Diamir Lions and Nagar stars are playing against each other.

He said, Peshawar Zalmi and Zalmi Foundation Chairman Javed Afridi is very keen because the Zalmi Foundation is fulfilling another promise by organizing the 5th edition of Zalmi Madrasah League. By organizing the league, he said, through this religious harmony are being promoted and the positive image of Pakistan and Madaris also being highlighted around the world.

Before Gilgit-Baltistan, editions of Zalmi Madrasa League have been organized in Peshawar, Waziristan, Quetta and Kashmir.

