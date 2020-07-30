Zalmi Superstars Surprise to Young Cricketers / Soon Hashim Amla and Darren Sammy will also guide young cricketers

Peshawar Zalmi Digital Camp's great success, videos of young cricketers received from all over Pakistan

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020) Arrival of Director Cricket Muhammad Akram, Kamran Akmal, Manager Arshad Khan in Zalmi office, for review of videos, process of shortlisting of 200 cricketers started.

Darren Sammy and Hashim Amla will also guide the young cricketers.

Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Akram and Arshad Khan surprised and encouraged the young cricketers who uploaded the videos by making a video call.

Due to the corona virus, young cricketers sitting at home fully participated in the Peshawar Zalmi Digital Camp. Peshawar Zalmi received videos of thousands of cricketers through the digital platform. Zalmi Cricket Think Tank reviewed videos received for Zalmi Digital Camp at Peshawar Zalmi's office in Lahore

Director Cricket Mohammad Akram, Kamran Akmal, Manager Arshad Khan and staff gathered at Zalmi's office to review the videos received so far.

Peshawar Zalmi Cricket Director Muhammad Akram said that 200 young cricketers will be shortlisted, and teams will be formed. He said that in view of Corona, he tried to bring young cricketers to the forefront by asking them to send videos from home to showcase their talent. Peshawar Zalmi will provide coaching to these cricketers once sports activities are restored.

The best talent will also get a chance to represent Peshawar Zalmi. Kamran Akmal said that there is immense cricketing talent in Pakistan and through Zalmi Digital Camp the hidden talent has got a chance to come forward which in future will be beneficial for not only Peshawar Zalmi but also Pakistan Cricket.

