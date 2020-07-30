UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zalmi Superstars Surprise To Young Cricketers / Soon Hashim Amla And Darren Sammy Will Also Guide Young Cricketers

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 11:08 AM

Zalmi Superstars Surprise to Young Cricketers / Soon Hashim Amla and Darren Sammy will also guide young cricketers

Peshawar Zalmi Digital Camp's great success, videos of young cricketers received from all over Pakistan

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020) Arrival of Director Cricket Muhammad Akram, Kamran Akmal, Manager Arshad Khan in Zalmi office, for review of videos, process of shortlisting of 200 cricketers started.

Darren Sammy and Hashim Amla will also guide the young cricketers.

Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Akram and Arshad Khan surprised and encouraged the young cricketers who uploaded the videos by making a video call.

Due to the corona virus, young cricketers sitting at home fully participated in the Peshawar Zalmi Digital Camp. Peshawar Zalmi received videos of thousands of cricketers through the digital platform. Zalmi Cricket Think Tank reviewed videos received for Zalmi Digital Camp at Peshawar Zalmi's office in Lahore
Director Cricket Mohammad Akram, Kamran Akmal, Manager Arshad Khan and staff gathered at Zalmi's office to review the videos received so far.

Peshawar Zalmi Cricket Director Muhammad Akram said that 200 young cricketers will be shortlisted, and teams will be formed. He said that in view of Corona, he tried to bring young cricketers to the forefront by asking them to send videos from home to showcase their talent. Peshawar Zalmi will provide coaching to these cricketers once sports activities are restored.
The best talent will also get a chance to represent Peshawar Zalmi. Kamran Akmal said that there is immense cricketing talent in Pakistan and through Zalmi Digital Camp the hidden talent has got a chance to come forward which in future will be beneficial for not only Peshawar Zalmi but also Pakistan Cricket.
Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Akram and Arshad Khan surprised and encouraged the young cricketers who uploaded the videos by making a video call.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Sports Young Guide Tank Kamran Akmal From Best Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 30 July 2020

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

SEHA announces Eid Al Adha holiday, Arafat Day wor ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s foreign trade in agricultural com ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Secretary of the Arm ..

11 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity holds 8th mee ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.