Zalmi To Hold Talent Hunt Prog From May 23

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 18, 2023 | 08:08 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Peshawar Zalmi will be holding talent hunt program from May 23 to 27 at Hayatabad sports Complex, Peshawar.

Young cricketers from all over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be able to participate in open trials, said a press release.

Peshawar Zalmi President Inzamam-ul-Haq, director of cricket Muhammad Akram, Kamran Akmal have been included in the selection panel for Open Trials.

Chairman of Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi said best talent has emerged from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last eight to ten years.

Peshawar Zalmi Director of Cricket Muhammad Akram said young cricketers from all over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would get an opportunity to show their skills in open trials.

