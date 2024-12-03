Zalmi Women Cricket League formally kicked off

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The first-ever provincial event of its nature for woman cricket, ‘Zalmi Women Cricket League’ formally started here on Tuesday at Hayatabad Sports Complex in Peshawar.

The same important and major event has been organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government under the Higher education Department in collaboration with the Zalmi Foundation.

In the inaugural ceremony of the Zalmi Women Cricket League, Provincial Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi, Provincial Minister for Sports Syed Fakhar Jahan, Minister Public Health Pakhtunyar Khan, Special Assistant Humayun Khan, Secretary Higher Education Kamran Afridi and Zalmi Foundation Director Cricket Muhammad Akram, Vice Chancellors of various universities, Principals of colleges and students participated.

While unveiling the trophy at the inaugural ceremony, Provincial Minister for Education Meena Khan Afridi and Provincial Minister for Sports Syed Fakhar Jahan officially inaugurated the Zalmi Women League. Similarly, Sports Minister Syed Fakhar Jahan also announced a cash prize of Rs. 100,000 each for the winner and runner-up teams of the event.

Speaking at the ceremony, Provincial Minister for Education Meena Khan Afridi said that Peshawar Zalmi has always cooperated in highlighting the talent of the province and it is hoped that such activities will be organized in the future as well.

He said that the provincial government is also taking steps to promote sports in colleges and universities and this month, competitions in 14 different games will be organized between colleges and universities in which more than 2,000 players will participate.

While congratulating the players selected in the Zalmi League, he said that the said event is a joint effort of the Higher Education Department and Peshawar Zalmi to bring talented girls of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa forward in the field of sports and it will be taken further.

He said that work is underway to improve sports infrastructure in universities and colleges and more opportunities will be created for talented youth.

Meena Khan further said that there is no dearth of talent in our province and currently 7 to 8 players from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are playing in the national cricket team. He said that the girls of the province also have great potential and facilities will be improved for them so that they can better represent Pakistan at the global level.

The provincial Sports Minister Syed Fakhar Jahan said during his speech that the players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have always brought glory to their country and province at the international level.

He said that all the players should focus on their game and perform well. Syed Fakhar Jahan further said that the provincial government will support and provide all possible cooperation to the players, including the promotion of every game, because they are highlighting our positive image all over the world.

He said that they are promoting traditional, cultural and international games in the province, the aim of which is to attract the young generation here towards healthy activities.

He said that he is grateful to Peshawar Zalmi for organizing such an event for the players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He further said that no matter what the situation is, the provincial government will continue to provide opportunities for the players to play because the provincial government has decided to invest in the players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that an under-16 talent hunt program is being organized in which teams of various games will be selected and they will be given support and a monthly stipend of Rs 25,000 to participate in international competitions.

He further said that it is a joy to see the boys and girls of the province in such events because there is no shortage of talent in our province, only the need to patronize them.

APP/aqk