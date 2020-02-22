UrduPoint.com
Zalmis Chase Target Of 149 Against Gladiators

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 05:29 PM

Zalmis chase target of 149 against Gladiators

Having lost first wicket in 12th over, Zalmis look determined to chase the target against Gladiators in National Stadium Karachi.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2020) Peshawar Zalmi is chasing the target of 149 against Quetta Gladiators in the fourth match of Pakistan Super League-V (PSLV) 2020 in Karachi National Stadium.

Zalmis who won the toss and decided to field first is going smooth on the way to its target as loss of 1 wicket against 122 after 12 overs seem will not cause it any harm in chasing the target.

The fierce start by Kamran Akmal whose continuous boundaries and 92 scores off just 44 balls brought Zalmis close to win. Haider Ali—the partner of furious Akmal made 21 off 22 in the 12th over. Tom Banton—the captain—departed early back to pavilion—when Zalmis were on 44. He made just 3 runs.

The bowling attack of Zalmi was amazing as Wahab Riaz took two wickets for 21 for Zalmis.

Darren Sammy bowled Quetta Gladiators Skipper Sarfraz Ahmad for 41 runs. Azam Khan was also taken by Azam Khan who made just nine runs. Mohammad Nawaz fell victim to Rahat Ali for only two runs. Sarfraz made 41 runs and Jason Roy did 73 for Gladiators. Mohammad Mohsin, however, replaced Mohammad Amir Khan in Zalmi’s squad while Tymal replaced Ben Cutting and Ahsan Ali came for Abdul Nasir in the squad of gladiators.

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Ahmed Shehzad, Shane Watson, Ahsan Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Fawad Ahmed, Tymal Mills

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal, Tom Banton, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, LS Livingstone, Darren Sammy (captain), Liam Dawson, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan.

