Zaman Khan replaces Naseem Shah in Asia Cup squad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Right-arm fast bowler Zaman Khan has replaced Naseem Shah in Pakistan's 17-player squad for the ongoing Men's ODI Asia Cup 2023.

Zaman joined the team early Wednesday and will train with the squad at the RPICS in the evening, a Pakistan cricket board press release said.

Naseem had got injured his right shoulder during the match against India.

He continues to be monitored by the team's medical panel that is taking all necessary precautions keeping in mind the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

Haris Rauf, who did not bowl on the reserve day of Pakistan vs India contest as a precautionary measure, continues to recover well after he felt discomfort in his right flank on the first day of the match.

Team doctor Sohail Saleem said: "These two fast bowlers are our assets and the team's medical panel will provide them the best possible care ahead of the all-important World Cup."