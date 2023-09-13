Open Menu

Zaman Khan Replaces Naseem Shah In Asia Cup Squad

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 13, 2023 | 07:41 PM

Zaman Khan replaces Naseem Shah in Asia Cup squad

Right-arm fast bowler Zaman Khan has replaced Naseem Shah in Pakistan's 17-player squad for the ongoing Men's ODI Asia Cup 2023. Zaman joined the team on Wednesday morning and he would train with the squad

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ):Right-arm fast bowler Zaman Khan has replaced Naseem Shah in Pakistan's 17-player squad for the ongoing Men's ODI Asia Cup 2023. Zaman joined the team on Wednesday morning and he would train with the squad.

A spokesman for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said here on Wednesday that Naseem injured his right shoulder during the match against India.

He continues to be monitored by the team's medical panel that is taking all necessary precautions keeping in mind the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

Haris Rauf, who did not bowl on the reserve day of Pakistan vs India contest as a precautionary measure, continues to recover well after he felt discomfort in his right flank on the first day of the match.

Meanwhile Team doctor Sohail Saleem said: "These two fast bowlers are our assets and the team's medical panel will provide them the best possible care ahead of the all-important World Cup."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Injured World Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ICC Doctor National University All Best Asia

Recent Stories

Crackdown against electricity theft underway in Ba ..

Crackdown against electricity theft underway in Bahawalpur

2 minutes ago
 Awareness session held to start enrollment drive i ..

Awareness session held to start enrollment drive in Charsadda

2 minutes ago
 SNGPL disconnects 20 gas connections over illegal ..

SNGPL disconnects 20 gas connections over illegal compressor use

17 minutes ago
 Addl. IGP, Commissioner visit CPLC office

Addl. IGP, Commissioner visit CPLC office

17 minutes ago
 Chance of more monsoon rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ..

Chance of more monsoon rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Friday

17 minutes ago
 IT education vital for youth today: Governor Punja ..

IT education vital for youth today: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

17 minutes ago
Pollution control responsibility of everyone: DG P ..

Pollution control responsibility of everyone: DG Punjab Industries

12 minutes ago
 Dengue surge: Punjab battles rising cases with swi ..

Dengue surge: Punjab battles rising cases with swift measures

12 minutes ago
 South Punjab gears up for student council election ..

South Punjab gears up for student council elections with over 1.1 m voters

12 minutes ago
 Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SE ..

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) witnesses 21% growth in Au ..

12 minutes ago
 PM directs to reconstruct, improve GB's communicat ..

PM directs to reconstruct, improve GB's communication infrastructure

12 minutes ago
 Caretaker home minister for speeding up operations ..

Caretaker home minister for speeding up operations against criminals

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports