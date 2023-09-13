Open Menu

Zaman Khan Replaces Naseem Shah In National Squad For Asia Cup

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 13, 2023 | 05:33 PM

Zaman Khan replaces Naseem Shah in national squad for Asia Cup  

Pakistan Cricket Board says Zaman has joined the team in the morning today and will train with the squad at the RPICS in the evening.

COLOMBO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13rd, 2023) Right-arm fast bowler Zaman Khan has replaced Naseem Shah in Pakistan’s 17-player squad for the ongoing Men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023.

Zaman joined the team in the morning today and will train with the squad at the RPICS in the evening.

Naseem injured his right shoulder during the match against India. He continues to be monitored by the team’s medical panel that is taking all necessary precautions keeping in mind the ICC Men’s cricket World Cup 2023.

Haris Rauf, who did not bowl on the reserve day of Pakistan v India contest as a precautionary measure, continues to recover well after he felt discomfort in his right flank on the first day of the match.

Team doctor Sohail Saleem: “These two fast bowlers are our assets and the team’s medical panel will provide them the best possible care ahead of the all-important World Cup.”

Fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani will join the team on Thursday morning.

