Zambia Edge Malawi In Africa Cup Of Nations Warm-up

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 10:18 PM

Zambia edge Malawi in Africa Cup of Nations warm-up

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Zambia defeated Malawi 1-0 in Lusaka Wednesday to kick off seven days of African warm-up international matches before 2021 Cup of Nations qualifying restarts next month.

Collins Sikombe scored the only goal after 14 minutes behind closed doors at the National Heroes Stadium by gathering a long pass and rounding goalkeeper Brighton Munthali.

Zambia, the only African country playing three matches during the FIFA window, face Kenya in Nairobi Friday and South Africa in Rustenburg Sunday.

Victory over southern Africa neighbours Malawi marked a winning debut as Zambia coach for vastly experienced Serb Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic.

The 51-year-old has also coached the national teams of Rwanda and Uganda and clubs in Uganda, Ethiopia, South Africa, Tanzania, Sudan and Egypt.

Zambia play Botswana twice during November as they seek to atone for a dismal start to Cup of Nations qualifying in which they were hammered in Algeria and lost at home to Zimbabwe.

