UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zapata Sends Colombia Into Copa Quarters With Qatar Winner

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 08:20 AM

Zapata sends Colombia into Copa quarters with Qatar winner

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Duvan Zapata scored for the second match running to send Colombia into the Copa America quarter-finals with a late header to beat Qatar 1-0 on Wednesday.

Carlos Queiroz's team became the first side into the knock-out rounds after following up Saturday's 2-0 win over Argentina with another victory over the dogged Asian champions.

It was a deserved success but one that had looked likely to elude the 2001 champions as they toiled against a Qatar side that defended stoically and held on grimly for more than 85 minutes.

Qatar, who will host the next World Cup in 2022, may now need to beat Lionel Messi's Argentina in their final Group B match if they are to reach the last eight.

"It was difficult, but we showed patience and mustered the winning goal. The win was paramount and we leave happy," said Zapata, who insisted Colombia wouldn't be taking things easy in their final group match against Paraguay on Sunday.

"We hope for the best possible finish to the group stage."Zapata repaid Queiroz after the Portuguese coach surprisingly picked the Atalanta striker in place of star forward Radamel Falcao.

"We are on the right path. When you have Falcao and Duvan in your side, scoring is a given," said captain James Rodriguez.

Related Topics

World Qatar Argentina Paraguay Colombia May Sunday Best Asia Coach

Recent Stories

Fitch affirms Emirates Development Bank’s rating ..

7 hours ago

Ninth UAE-Japan Friendship Committee convenes in A ..

8 hours ago

Primary Care Conference showcases latest healthcar ..

8 hours ago

UAE signs recruitment MoUs with Vietnam, Nepal, Pa ..

9 hours ago

UN Takes Note of Joint Investigation Team Findings ..

8 hours ago

South Sudan Offers Mediation Services to Settle Co ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.