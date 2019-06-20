Zapata sends Colombia into Copa quarters with Qatar winner

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Duvan Zapata scored for the second match running to send Colombia into the Copa America quarter-finals with a late header to beat Qatar 1-0 on Wednesday.

Carlos Queiroz's team became the first side into the knock-out rounds after following up Saturday's 2-0 win over Argentina with another victory over the dogged Asian champions.

It was a deserved success but one that had looked likely to elude the 2001 champions as they toiled against a Qatar side that defended stoically and held on grimly for more than 85 minutes.

Qatar, who will host the next World Cup in 2022, may now need to beat Lionel Messi's Argentina in their final Group B match if they are to reach the last eight.

"It was difficult, but we showed patience and mustered the winning goal. The win was paramount and we leave happy," said Zapata, who insisted Colombia wouldn't be taking things easy in their final group match against Paraguay on Sunday.

"We hope for the best possible finish to the group stage."Zapata repaid Queiroz after the Portuguese coach surprisingly picked the Atalanta striker in place of star forward Radamel Falcao.

"We are on the right path. When you have Falcao and Duvan in your side, scoring is a given," said captain James Rodriguez.